NEWBERRY — Stephanie Moates, 33, of 115 Wagon Trail Road passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019 at the Lexington Medical Center.

She was born in Newberry and was a daughter of Russel and Dawn Moates.

Stephanie was employed by Roberts Citgo. She was a graduate of Newberry High School and attended Queens Memorial Presbyterian Church. She has a kind loving spirit and helped anyone that needed help.

In addition to her parents she is survived by her sisters, Tiffany Moates, April Moates, Brittney West and Alicia Oster; brothers, Gregory Johnson, Joshua Johnson and Michael Gardner; grandparents, Bill Moates, Mayana Teseniar, Dorothy Brown, Timothy and Brenda Teseniar.

A memorial service was conducted Thursday, March 21 at 6:00 p.m. at the Queens Memorial Presbyterian Church, 46 Queens Loop, Newberry, SC 29108. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com