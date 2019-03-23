Obituary
Stephanie Moates

NEWBERRY — Stephanie Moates, 33, of 115 Wagon Trail Road passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019 at the Lexington Medical Center.

She was born in Newberry and was a daughter of Russel and Dawn Moates.

Stephanie was employed by Roberts Citgo. She was a graduate of Newberry High School and attended Queens Memorial Presbyterian Church. She has a kind loving spirit and helped anyone that needed help.

In addition to her parents she is survived by her sisters, Tiffany Moates, April Moates, Brittney West and Alicia Oster; brothers, Gregory Johnson, Joshua Johnson and Michael Gardner; grandparents, Bill Moates, Mayana Teseniar, Dorothy Brown, Timothy and Brenda Teseniar.

A memorial service was conducted Thursday, March 21 at 6:00 p.m. at the Queens Memorial Presbyterian Church, 46 Queens Loop, Newberry, SC 29108. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com
Published in The Newberry Observer from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019
