JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Susan Browder passed away on February 15, 2020, in Jacksonville, Florida. She was born in Jacksonville, daughter of Maude and Wilbur Cogburn, and was raised by four aunts in the Hogg, Hitt, Mayfield household in Newberry, South Carolina.

Susan graduated from Newberry (South Carolina) High School, and earned her B.S. in chemistry from Newberry College and M.Ed. in chemistry from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. Later in life, she earned a Masters in library science from Virginia Commonwealth University.

Susan's early career was as a high school chemistry and business teacher in Georgia and South Carolina schools. She married, moved to Virginia, and raised three children. She was a very artistic and creative person who loved art and gardening. She taught quilting, needlework, and art classes for thirty years and held leadership positions in numerous needle-craft organizations and guilds. Upon retirement, they moved to Neptune Beach, Florida, her favorite place in the world. She took up watercolor painting, gardening, and flower arranging, earning a flower show judge qualification in the latter. She was a longtime member of the Ribault Garden Club and the Jean Ribault Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Susan's husband of 50 years, Lawrence Edward Browder, predeceased her in 2014. She is survived by her children, Lynn Browder of Atlanta, Georgia; Corey (Eric) Oiesen of California; and Albert E. (Keeley) Browder of Jacksonville, Florida; five grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Doris Thomas Browder (Bob) of Rock Hill, South Carolina, and Harriet Bagwell (Brooks) of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; and four nieces and nephews.

A private, graveside service was held at Hardage-Giddens Chapel Hills Funeral Home in Jacksonville, Florida, with burial at Chapel Hills Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Ribault Garden Club of Jacksonville.