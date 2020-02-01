PROSPERITY — Susan Price Connelly, beloved wife of Alvin David Connelly, entered her eternal rest on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, after long years of Alzheimer's.

Susan was born February 1949, the daughter of the late Leonard Eugene and Evelyn Ayers Price. She is survived by her husband; her son, Jason Neal (Melissa) of Irmo; and her sister, Jane (Leonard) Gough of Fayetteville, Georgia.

Susan was a devoted mother and wife. She loved her pet dogs, Bogie 1 and Bogie 2. She loved everyone she met and welcomed everyone with a sweet smile. She never raised her voice or became angry. She was "sweetness personified." She earned her BA degree from Limestone College, while employed with SCE&G. Susan was active in St. Luke's Lutheran Church. She was a member of the J. Hilton Roof Circle, taught catechism and Sunday School for a number of years, and sang in the choir for many years. She loved participating in the Newberry Community Choir. She made delicious homemade butter pecan ice cream.

Funeral services were on Friday, January 31, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. at St. Luke's Lutheran Church, Prosperity. Interment followed in the church cemetery. Visitation followed the service at the church.

The family expresses their gratitude to the doctors and staff of White Oak Manor for their compassionate care.

Memorials may be made to St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 4056 St. Luke's Church Road, Prosperity, SC 29127 or the .

