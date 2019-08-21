NEWBERRY — Tammy Cannon Shealy, 59, went to her heavenly home on August 18, 2019. Born in Columbia, S.C. on May 12, 1960, she was the daughter of the late William Cannon and Hazel Millwood Cannon Allen. She was preceded in death by her son, Rusty Shealy and brothers, Keyford Cannon and Phillip Cannon.

She is survived by her husband, Dwight Shealy; son, Daniel Duncan (Mandy); daughter, Amanda Shealy (Charlie); sisters, Jan Trammell (Warren) and Ann Guy (Gary); daughter-in-law, Linda Shealy; grandchildren, Jase, Bryce and Brayden Riser, Victoria Duncan, Silas Shealy, Skyler Stroud and Trent and Autumn Shaffer; special nieces, Margie Johnson and Jessica Trammell; special great niece and nephew, Makayla Trammell and Jayden Trammell and a very dear and close friend, Wendy Jacobs.

Tammy was an amazing mother to her children and also to the children she took into her home. Those include the special ones, Shane Stroud (Alicia), Jay Vaughn (Jennifer) and Johnny Shaffer (Amber).

Tammy's children and grandchildren were her greatest love, and she would do anything to protect them. Her love and unselfish kindness always went above and beyond all measures. Always a kid at heart, she still loved Snoopy, H.R. Puffinstuff and most of all Tinkerbell. Her child like ways made her the beautiful person she had become.

A celebration of Tammy's life will be held Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at the McSwain-Evans Funeral Home Chapel at 6:00 p.m. with burial to follow in Newberry Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Tuesday, August 20, 2019, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the McSwain-Evans Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the .

