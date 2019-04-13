KINGSPORT, Tenn.— Terence (Terry) (Bop Bop) Wayne Brummett went to be with his Lord and family Tuesday April 9, 2019 surrounded by his wife, children, brother and sister.

Terry was born in Erwin, Tenn. on February 25, 1943 to Bea and Herman Brummett. He moved with his family to Kingsport at about the age of two. Growing up in Kingsport, he had his first job as a Kingsport Times Newspaper boy. Later he worked at Oakwood super market on Eastman Road. Prior to joining the National Guard in Kingsport, he traveled with his cousin to Florida where he worked with a construction firm near Titusville. He returned to Kingsport during the draft and joined the National Guard where he became a cook. After basic training, he and his school sweetheart were married in 1965. He and Donna lived in Newberry, S.C. for over 50 years where Terry ended his career as an electrical estimator for Morris Electric in Newberry, S.C. When Terry and Donna retired, they returned to Kingsport to be near his remaining family.

Terry is preceded in death by his father, C. Herman Brummett; his mother, Ollie Beatrice Brummett; his brother, Donald M. Brummett of Kansas; his brother-in-law, Floyd Collins.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Donna Ruth Jeremias Brummett; son, Anthony Wayne (Tony) Brummett and wife Tara; daughter, Terna Louise Brummett Rushing and husband Mike; grandchildren, Breton Victoria, Hannah Elizabeth,

Zachary McClain, Jacob Palmer, Nicolas Alexander, Ivy, Ian, Lillian, Natalie, and Will; brothers, Bill Brummett and wife Anita, Allen Brummett and wife Louise; sister, Robin Collins.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home.

A celebration of life service will follow with Pastor Donnie Brannen officiating.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Calvary Baptist Church, the , the , , or a donation of Bibles through Gideons.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com.

Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport is serving the Brummett family.