NEWBERRY — Councilman Thomas Louis Boyd Sr., entered into eternal rest on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at the Agape Hospice House of the Midlands in Columbia, S.C.

The family will receive friends at the home (1615 Vincent Street, Newberry).

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1501 College Street, Newberry. Burial will follow in Newberry Memorial Gardens.

Wilson Funeral Home