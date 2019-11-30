COLUMBIA — Thomas Michael "Mike" Chavis, 54, of Columbia died Thursday, November 14, 2019, at his residence.

Born on June 24, 1965, in Columbia, he was a son of the late Bobby Bren Chavis, and Charlotte Eloise Hughes Chavis. He was a Graduate of Lower Richland High School and was an ASE Certified Mechanic . He had a passion for fixing anything with a motor and specialized in many craftsmanship from carpentry to restoring antiques.

He is survived by his daughters, Hayley (Brandon) Hancock of Newberry, Courtney (James) Carle of Newberry, and Grace Chavis of Newberry; Brother, Dustin Ashley Chavis; eight grandchildren, Joshua Chavis, Kendall Hancock, Jaylyn Chavis, Nathan Smith, Jace Chavis, Natalie Hogan, Scarlett Hogan, and Laila Hogan.

The Family will have a Private Ceremony on a later date.

Memories and Condolences may be shared at JP Holley Funeral Home www.jpholley.com/notices/Thomas-Chavis.