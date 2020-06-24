Thomas Hawkins

NEWBERRY — Thomas Edward Hawkins, 94, of Newberry, died June 22, 2020, at White Oak Manor.

Born on February 3, 1926, in Newberry County, he was a son of the late Allen Samuel Hawkins Sr. and Louise Stockman Hawkins. He was a World War II Army Veteran and served in the Military Police. He was a farmer and later retired from Carter and Holmes. He was a member of Ebenezer United Methodist Church, where he was a former Sunday School teacher and served as the Finance Chairman for many years. He was a former member of the Newberry County School Board. He loved his family dearly. He had a great love for flowers and always enjoyed working in his big vegetable garden.

He is survived by a son, Wayne Edward Hawkins and his wife Melma of Ninety Six; daughters, Marie Cohen and her husband Jerry of Newberry and Connie Summer of Columbia; a brother, Allen S. Hawkins Jr. and his wife Betty of Lugoff; grandchildren, Angie (Jeff) Bickley, Michael (Tamela) Cohen; Daniel (Brooke) Summer, Kayla (Zachary) Kennedy, Shannon (Matt) Furlong, and Jennifer Cockrell; 14 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his wife of 70 years, Dorothy Waters Hawkins and by a brother, Fred W. Hawkins.

Committal services will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020, in Newberry Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends following the service. Memorials may be made to Ebenezer United Methodist Church.

Active pall bearers will be Michael Cohen, Jeff Bickley, Daniel Summer, Caleb Bickley, Colby Bickley, and Jordan Furlong.

Condolences may be sent to the family by going to www.mcswainevans.com.

McSwain-Evans Funeral Home