NEWBERRY — Timothy Carl "Tim" Hudson, 45 of Newberry, passed away at Prisma Health Richland Hospital on March 5, 2020, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

Born on October 8, 1974, in Laurens, he was a son of Lois Hudson and the late Larry Hudson.

He is survived by a sister, Lynn Hill (Roger) of Little Mountain; brothers, Brian Hudson (Debra), Eddie Hudson, and Richard Hudson (Crystal) all of Newberry; nieces and nephews, Christy Hudson Sease, Samantha Hill Eachues (Josh), Hunter Hill, Brandon, Jeremy, and Nathan Hudson, and his fur companion, Dozier. He was predeceased by a brother, Joey Hudson.

Memorials may be made to St. Peter Lutheran Church, Family Life Center, 900 Dreher Island Road, Chapin, 29036 or to a .