ODENTON, Md. — On October 25, 2019, Tommy E. Mims, of Odenton, passed away at the age of 76. Devoted husband of 60 years to Judith P. Mims; loving father of Lauri Czajkowski and her husband Gary; cherished grandfather of Samantha N. Whitehorne (husband Bryan) and Brandon T. Rice and loving great-grandfather of Brody L. and Stella L. Whitehorne. He was predeceased by his son Thomas D. Mims and his siblings Madge Bowles and James Mims.

Tommy worked for 41 years for the National Security Agency before retiring in 2002. Tommy graduated high school at Newberry High in Newberry, South Carolina, where he was a drummer in their marching band. He was a member of the Elk Lodge #2283 in Laurel, Md. Through the years, Tommy's hobbies included playing on an N.S.A. softball league where he was given the nickname "Duke." Rarely did we ever hear him called "Tom" by his co-workers. He also enjoyed camping and fishing on Lake Anna, and his all time favorite was loving, playing with and spoiling his beautiful grandchildren. The things that brought him the most joy at the end, and hardest time of his life, was watching the daily antics of his beloved great-grandchildren that were sent to him each and every day.

A memorial gathering will be held on Wednesday, October 30 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Donaldson Funeral Home & Crematory in Odenton, Maryland. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to the , 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016.

For more information or to post condolences, please visit www.donaldsonfuneralhome.com.