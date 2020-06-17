Tommy Wessinger
PROSPERITY — Tommy Joe Wessinger, 87, died Tuesday, June 10, 2020, at Newberry County Memorial Hospital.

Born in Newberry, he was the son of the late Rev. Joseph Samuel and Jessie Oxner Wessinger. He was an Army veteran of the Korean War. Mr. Wessinger was a graduate of Lenoir-Rhyne College and was retired from the S.C. Department of Transporation. He was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church and an associate member of Mt. Tabor Lutheran Church. He was a founding member of the Mid-Carolina Country Club, the Little Mountain Fire Department and the Little Mountain Ruritan. He was greatly involved with all aspects of his family, church and community and took great pride in being active whenever possible.

He is survived by his wife, Myrtie Boland Wessinger; a son, Danny Lee (Judith B.) Wessinger of Prosperity; a daughter, Cheryl (Mike) Cregger of Pomaria; a sister, June Scroggs of N. Wilkesboro, N.C.; grandchildren, Max Cregger and Cally Cregger and three step-grandchildren.

A private graveside services was held on Friday, June 12, 2020, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church Cemetery by the Rev. Brett Collins and the Rev. Ritch Johnston.

Memorials may be made to the J.S. Wessinger Scholarship Fund, 4201 N. Main Street, Columbia, SC 29203.

McSwain-Evans Funeral Home, Inc. www.mcswainevans.com.



Published in The Newberry Observer from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
McSwain-Evans Funeral Home
1724 Main St.
Newberry, SC 29108
803-276-0610
