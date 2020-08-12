NEWBERRY — Tony Calvin Chapman Sr., 85, died peacefully at his home on Sunday, July 19, 2020.

Tony was born in Newberry, S.C. on July 14, 1935, a son of the late Bennie C. and Mabel Hawkins Chapman.

After serving as a medic in the U.S. Army, he attended the University of South Carolina where he graduated in 1963 with a degree in Pharmacy.

Mr. Chapman had a 56 year-long career in pharmacy beginning at Roche's pharmacy in Whitmire. He later purchased Newberry Drug Co. which he owned and operated until closing the doors in 1993. He continued working at several local pharmacies, most recently at Lorex Drug where he retired earlier this month.

When he was not serving the community, you could likely find him in his garden or visiting his grandson who affectionately called him "Poppa."

In his earlier years, he would spend his free time coaching his children and others in church-league softball and little league baseball, and golfing with his wife, Margaret, or his regular foursome "the Bubbas."

Tony was a member of the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Margaret Wallace Chapman; daughter, Jill Chapman of Columbia; son and daughter-in-law, Tony Chapman II and Jessica Draeger of Newberry; grandson, Henry Chapman; brothers and sisters-in-law, Benjie and Jenny Chapman of Newberry, and Jerry and Bonnie Chapman of Simpsonville; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Private funeral services were held at Newberry Memorial Gardens conducted by the Rev. Matt Titus.

The family suggested in lieu of flowers memorials be made to: The Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, for Christian Education ministries, 1515 Boundary Street, Newberry SC 29108.

Tony was a wonderful man with a heart of gold. He never met a stranger and will be greatly missed by many.

