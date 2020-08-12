1/1
Tony Chapman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

NEWBERRY — Tony Calvin Chapman Sr., 85, died peacefully at his home on Sunday, July 19, 2020.

Tony was born in Newberry, S.C. on July 14, 1935, a son of the late Bennie C. and Mabel Hawkins Chapman.

After serving as a medic in the U.S. Army, he attended the University of South Carolina where he graduated in 1963 with a degree in Pharmacy.

Mr. Chapman had a 56 year-long career in pharmacy beginning at Roche's pharmacy in Whitmire. He later purchased Newberry Drug Co. which he owned and operated until closing the doors in 1993. He continued working at several local pharmacies, most recently at Lorex Drug where he retired earlier this month.

When he was not serving the community, you could likely find him in his garden or visiting his grandson who affectionately called him "Poppa."

In his earlier years, he would spend his free time coaching his children and others in church-league softball and little league baseball, and golfing with his wife, Margaret, or his regular foursome "the Bubbas."

Tony was a member of the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Margaret Wallace Chapman; daughter, Jill Chapman of Columbia; son and daughter-in-law, Tony Chapman II and Jessica Draeger of Newberry; grandson, Henry Chapman; brothers and sisters-in-law, Benjie and Jenny Chapman of Newberry, and Jerry and Bonnie Chapman of Simpsonville; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Private funeral services were held at Newberry Memorial Gardens conducted by the Rev. Matt Titus.

The family suggested in lieu of flowers memorials be made to: The Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, for Christian Education ministries, 1515 Boundary Street, Newberry SC 29108.

Tony was a wonderful man with a heart of gold. He never met a stranger and will be greatly missed by many.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.whitakerfuneralhome.com.

Whitaker Funeral Home of Newberry is assisting the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Newberry Observer from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Whitaker Funeral Home
1704 College St.
Newberry, SC 29108
803-276-5000
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved