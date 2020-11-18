1/1
Tony Fulmer
NEWBERRY — Tony D. Fulmer, 77 years of age, died on November 9, 2020, at the Lexington Medical Center.

He was born in Laurens, S.C., and was a son of the late Clarence McNeel Fulmer and Alda Rae Tew Fulmer.

Tony was a foreman of Research and Development for Shakespeare. He served in the S.C. National Guard for eight years and was a member of Newberry ARP Church.

He was an avid fisherman and gardener and loved to share his catch and his vegetables with family and friends.

Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Carolyn Sligh Fulmer; sons, Michael Fulmer (Leslie) of Truman, Minn. and James M. "Mac" Fulmer of Newberry; a brother, Jerry A. Fulmer (Judi) of Waxhaw, N.C.; and grandchildren, Joshua Darrell Fulmer and Kadee Ryan Fulmer.

Graveside funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020, in Newberry Memorial Gardens conducted by the Rev. Seth Yi.

Memorials are suggested to Newberry ARP Church, 1701 Main Street Newberry, S.C. 29108 or to Volunteer Department, of Newberry County Memorial Hospital Foundation, 2669 Kinard St., Newberry, SC 29108.

Online condolences and memories may be sent to the family at www.whitakerfuneralhome.com.

Whitaker Funeral Home of Newberry is assisting the family.



Published in The Newberry Observer from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Whitaker Funeral Home
1704 College St.
Newberry, SC 29108
803-276-5000
