IRMO — Valerie Geiger Herrington, 62, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Robert Geiger Sr. and the late Peggy Geiger.

She is survived by her daughter, Ayles Herrington; sons, Lee Herrington and Lane Herrington (Chandler); brother, Robert Geiger Jr.; sister, Marti Pitts (Joel); step-father, Ken Gunter; and her beloved dog, Piper. She was predeceased by a sister, Vicky Geiger.

Valerie's sense of humor was boundless. She was full of kindness, love and laughter, was a very generous, giving person, and will be remembered for her loving spirit.

A memorial service will be 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Union UMC of Irmo. Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Lexington Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pawmetto Lifeline.

Online register at barr-price.com.