Velma Bonner

POMARIA — Velma Counts Bonner, 88, widow of Glenn Bonner Sr., died Thursday, September 24, 2020.

Born on November 4, 1931, in Pomaria, she was the daughter of the late Clyde and Maggie Richardson Counts. Mrs. Bonner was the retired owner of Bonner's Snack Shop and a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Sandra B. Goodman and devoted son-in-law, Mike Goodman and their children, Michelle Goodman, Michael (Jackie) Goodman; grandchildren Austin (Tiffany) and Raelynn Goodman, Kaitlynne Goodman, Savie Goodman, Mattie Powers and Christilyn Powers; sons, James Carroll Bonner and his children, Jennifer (Merrick) Estes and her children, Tradd Estes and Cara Estes and Jessica (Brandon) Parise and her children, Valerie Parise and Livia Parise; Glenn (Brandy) Bonner Jr. and their children, Crystal Bonner, Jonathan (Grace) Bonner, Kelby (Evan) Pinion, Justyn Burley, Bose (Katelyn) Burley, Trey Bonner, Grayson Bonner and Maddox Bonner and his 13 grandchildren.

Mrs. Bonner was predeceased by a brother, Joseph Carl Counts and a grandson, Roger Dale Goodman.

A private family funeral service was held at Bethlehem Lutheran Church by the Rev. Arden Hallman and the Rev. Steve Jackson followed by a public committal service in the church cemetery on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at 2:30 p.m. Memorials may be made to Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 209 New Hope Road, Pomaria, SC 29126

Active pallbearers were Michael C. Goodman, Austin Michael Goodman, Aubrey Horne, Harvey Kinard, John David Ruff and Stanley Shealy.

Honorary pallbearers were Sheriff Lee Foster and Senator Ronnie Cromer.

We extend our sincere thanks to everyone who, in some way, made her life on this earth a peaceful one. Whether it was with a card, a visit, a smile, kind words or a prayer. She certainly appreciated all of you and we are eternally grateful for the love you showed our precious mother.

