Vermelle Kibler

MT. PLEASANT — Vermelle Wilson Kibler, 97, entered into eternal rest on July 20, 2020, at Sandpiper Nursing and Rehab Center in Mt Pleasant, S.C.

She was born in Prosperity, S.C. on October 23, 1922, to the late John Claude Wilson and Frances Wilson.

Mrs. Kibler was married to the late Luther Earl Kibler, of Newberry, for 71 years. They were married December 9, 1941, just before Earl left with the Army Air Corps during WWII. They lived their life together in Newberry, Greenville, Laurens, and Spartanburg, S.C.

They were long time members of Atonement Lutheran Church in Laurens and St. Johns Lutheran Church in Spartanburg, where they enjoyed many friends and church activities.

Vermelle enjoyed sewing, crocheting beautiful items for family and friends, and singing in the church choir. Most of all, she enjoyed people. She will be remembered fondly by all who knew her, for her sweet disposition, her gentle laugh, and her love for her family and extended family. She shared an extra special bond with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her son, Larry E Kibler, MD and his wife, Dale Lee Kibler; grandchildren, Kristen Kibler Moldenhauer (Max) and W.Scott Kibler, DMD (Katie); great-grandchildren, Owen Moldenhauer, Lilly Kibler, Ellery Moldenhauer, and Hazel Moldenhauer — all of Mt Pleasant, S.C. Also surviving Mrs. Kibler is her brother, John Wilson of Newberry, one niece and six nephews.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was predeceased by a sister, Argyra Koon of Pomaria, as well as a niece and a nephew.

She will be laid to rest at St. Philips Lutheran Church, Newberry, S.C., in a private burial, officiated by Pastor Terry Amick.

Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.

The family requests those wishing to express sympathy through memorials to please consider St. Philips Lutheran Church, 2461 Philips Church Road, Newberry, SC 29108 or St. Johns Lutheran Church, PO Box 2701 Spartanburg, SC 29304.

