NEWBERRY — Robert Vernon Boozer, 80, of Newberry, died on Saturday, May 25. 2019 at Newberry County Memorial Hospital.

Born on February 11, 1939, in Chester, Vernon was the son of Margaret Bennett and Charles T. Boozer. His wife of 42 years, Frances Holsenbeck Boozer, preceded him in death.

Following a career in textiles, Vernon returned to Newberry to spend his retirement years on the land he loved with his best companions, Harley and Tucker.

Vernon is survived by his family who admired and adored him, his daughter; Kelly Hamilton, son, Bobby Boozer and his wife Cyndi; grandsons, Bennett Hamilton (Erika) and Coleman Hamilton (Victoria); and great grandsons, Lucas and Cooper. Besides his wife and parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Bill Boozer.

His family invites you to visit with them on Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. at the Whitaker Funeral Home, 1704 College St., Newberry, SC.

A private burial in Newberry Memorial Gardens is planned for a later time.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.whitakerfuneralhome.com.

In his final days, Vernon described his life in these words- "It was simple…a good job, a good family, with a few good friends, long Harley rides, my pickup truck and my best buddy—I had a good life."

May we all get to the end and say it was good.

Whitaker Funeral Home of Newberry is assisting the family.