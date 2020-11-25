1/1
Virgil Taylor
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virgil's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

WHITMIRE — Virgil Lee Taylor, age 82, passed away November 19, 2020, at the Self Regional Health Care.

Mr. Taylor was a retired United States Navy Veteran with over 25 years of service, serving our country during the Korean and Vietnam Wars. He worked at Buffalo Mills United Merchants and later Conso Mills. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Whitmire where he served as a deacon, Sunday School teacher and choir member. Mr. Taylor was also a member of the American Legion.

He is survived by his wife, Claudine Duncan Taylor; son, Stephen Duncan Taylor and wife, Cynthia Elizabeth Taylor, of Lake Park, Fla., a daughter, Jacqueline Taylor Duncan and husband, Aaron Lee Duncan II, of Greenwood, S.C. and two brothers, Don Taylor, of Greensboro, N.C., Leonard Taylor, of Whitmire, S.C.; two sisters, Claudia Phillips, of Leonardtown, Md., Floree Alexander, of Whitmire; grandchildren, Jacob Taylor Culbertson (Hannah Fox), River Taylor, Meredith Noelle Duncan, Aaron Lee Duncan III.

Graveside services with Military Honors will be held Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. at the Whitmire Cemetery. If you plan to attend, please wear a mask and observe social distancing.

In lieu of flowers please make memorials to the First Baptist Church of Whitmire, 173 Glenn Street, Whitmire, SC 29178. Condolences may be expressed online at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral Home of Whitmire.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Newberry Observer from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved