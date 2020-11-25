WHITMIRE — Virgil Lee Taylor, age 82, passed away November 19, 2020, at the Self Regional Health Care.

Mr. Taylor was a retired United States Navy Veteran with over 25 years of service, serving our country during the Korean and Vietnam Wars. He worked at Buffalo Mills United Merchants and later Conso Mills. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Whitmire where he served as a deacon, Sunday School teacher and choir member. Mr. Taylor was also a member of the American Legion.

He is survived by his wife, Claudine Duncan Taylor; son, Stephen Duncan Taylor and wife, Cynthia Elizabeth Taylor, of Lake Park, Fla., a daughter, Jacqueline Taylor Duncan and husband, Aaron Lee Duncan II, of Greenwood, S.C. and two brothers, Don Taylor, of Greensboro, N.C., Leonard Taylor, of Whitmire, S.C.; two sisters, Claudia Phillips, of Leonardtown, Md., Floree Alexander, of Whitmire; grandchildren, Jacob Taylor Culbertson (Hannah Fox), River Taylor, Meredith Noelle Duncan, Aaron Lee Duncan III.

Graveside services with Military Honors will be held Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. at the Whitmire Cemetery. If you plan to attend, please wear a mask and observe social distancing.

In lieu of flowers please make memorials to the First Baptist Church of Whitmire, 173 Glenn Street, Whitmire, SC 29178. Condolences may be expressed online at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral Home of Whitmire.