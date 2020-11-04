NEWBERRY — Vivian Geraldine Avery Morris, 88, widow of Dudley Morgan "D.M." Morris Jr., died Friday, October 30, 2020, at Newberry County Memorial Hospital.

Born on March 16, 1932, in Laurens, she was a daughter of the late Ludie Frank Avery Sr. and Lucille Metts Avery. She was retired from Greenwood Mills, Joanna Plant and had worked at Smith Cleaning and The Newberry Observer. Mrs. Morris was a member of Smyrna Presbyterian Church and the Eastern Star Chapter #226 where she had served a Past Worthy Matron on two occasions.

She is survived by a son, Ricky Craig (Selina) Morris, of Newberry; a daughter, Vivian (Gregg) Glymph, of Newberry; a granddaughter, Telina (Tyler Durham) Morris, of Newberry; sisters, Virginia Nelson, of Clinton and Lynda (Larry) Penland, of Laurens; brothers, George "Buddy" Avery and Jimmy (Jenny) Avery, both of Clinton; an aunt, Doris Metts, of Laurens and a sister-in-law, Polly Avery, of Laurens; Allen (Leala) Avery along with many other nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by brothers, Joseph Avery, Ludie Frank Avery Jr., Curtis "Doug" Avery, Bobby A. Avery and McArthur Avery.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Newberry Memorial Gardens by the Rev. Dan Ratchford and Rev. Bobby Morris. Eastern Star Rites will be held. Memorials may be made to the Eastern Star Chapter #266. The family will receive family and friends following the service at the graveside.

Due to COVID 19 everyone is reminded of the social distancing requirements and masks are strongly encouraged.

