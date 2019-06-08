WEST COLUMBIA — Walter Jesse Crumpton, 91, widower of Annie Sue Farmer Crumpton, died Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Prisma Health Richland

Born on August 31, 1927 in Newberry, he was a son of the late Walter Alexander and Rosa Geneva Long Crumpton. Mr. Crumpton was a World War II Army veteran and a member of Trinity Baptist Church, Cayce, S.C. He was retired from Allied Chemical.

He is survived by daughters, Faye C. Smith of Cayce and Trudy C. (Steve) Neese of Pelion; a sister, Corrie C. Davenport of Ladson; grandchildren, Christy S. (Thomas) Ammons, Davin E. (Alinia) Smith, Amanda N. (Nicholas) Hartley and Ryan A. (Debbie) Neese; great-grandchildren, Preston Ammons, Layla Ammons, Jeremiah Smith, Sutton Smith, Hunter Hartley, Hannah Hartley, and Emily Fry. He was predeceased by siblings, Juanita Harris, Rebecca Koon and Willie Crumpton.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019, at the McSwain-Evans Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Newberry Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday at the McSwain-Evans Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to the , PO Box 1741, Greenwood, SC 29648.

Active pallbearers will be Ryan Neese, Nicholas Hartley, Davin Smith, Mike Farmer, Jimmie Harmon and Greg Harmon.

A note of remembrance may be written to the family at www.mcswainevans.com

