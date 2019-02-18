NEWBERRY — Wilbur O. Bates Jr., 68, of Prosperity, died Monday, February 11, 2019 at Lexington Medical Center.

Born on January 23, 1951 in Newberry, he was a son of the late Wilbur Otis Bates Sr. and Lola Morgan Bates.

He was a U.S. Army veteran serving during the Vietnam War.

He was a talented man, a carpenter, a jack of all trades.

Mr. Bates was an outdoors kind of man who enjoyed his cows, hunting and long days fishing on the river casting just one more time. He was a great conversationalist who never met a stranger and would do anything for anyone.

Wilbur had a lot of love to share with people. His parting words to others were often "I love you man." And he did love so many, but he especially loved his family.

He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Edith R. Bates; sons, Thomas Edward Bates Sr. (Heather Starnes) of Prosperity and Trenton Jacob Bates (Ashli) of Newberry; grandson, Thomas Edward Bates Jr.; siblings, Jeanette Anderson (Keith) and June Nichols (Tally) all of Leesville; Barbara Livingston (Jimmy) and Wanda Brewer (Marvin) all of Prosperity; and a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Luther "Buster" Bates.

Mr. Bates casket will be placed in Bethel Baptist Church at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 16. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 p.m. conducted by the Rev. Waco Cotney and the Rev Mike Townsend. Burial will be in the church cemetery and the family will receive friends at the church following the burial.

Memorials are suggested to Park Road Baptist Church, PO Box 622, Prosperity, SC 29108.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.whitakerfuneralhome.com.

Whitaker Funeral Home of Newberry is assisting the family.