PROSPERITY — Wilda Wheeler Triplett, 85, of Prosperity, died Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at her residence.

Born on June 18, 1934, in Cassie, W.Va., she was a daughter of the late Joseph A and Essie D. Hensley Wheeler.

Mrs. Triplett was a retired employee of Toledo Scales and was a lady who had a passion for shopping.

Survivors include her daughters, Virginia Lynn Houdashelt (Gary) of Port Richie, Fla., Tanya Sue Brown (Eric) of Delaware, Ohio, and Wilda Cotney (Ron) of Prosperity; sister, Billie Martin of Newell, W.Va.; and five grandchildren. In addition to her husband and her parents, she was predeceased by her sisters, Nellie Howes Worrell and Mildred Perry.

On Tuesday, April 28, 2020, she will be buried next to her husband for 49 years, Haskell J. Triplett, in Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman, Ohio.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.whitakerfuneralhome.com.

Whitaker Funeral Home of Newberry is assisting the family.