PROSPERITY - William Bissell Ackerman Jr. (Bill), 84, passed away peacefully in his home with his loving family by his side on August 8, 2020.

Bill was born on September 13, 1935, in the front bedroom of his parents home in Prosperity, S.C. He was an only child of the late William Bissell Ackerman Sr. and Bernese Derrick Ackerman. Bill, as a young man, loved to work on cars, enjoyed going to races and riding motorcycles with his friends of Prosperity, who referred to him as "Bis Ack."

At a young age Bill already accomplished many things. After graduating from Prosperity High School, he joined the Air National Guard at McEntire Air Base while working full time at Sears Roebuck installing brakes and driving a truck. Bill later went on to work full time as an Aircraft Mechanic at McEntire Air Base. His tenure at McEntire called him to work in Spain during the Cuban Crisis. He was honorably discharged in 1974 from the air base.

In 1958 he married Marcelle Boozer Ackerman, they moved to Columbia and reared two boys; Billy and Andy.

In 1971, Bill achieved his life long dream to open a shop of his own; Ackerman's Used Parts and Cars. Bill referred to it always as the "love of his life." He achieved this dream with his two sons, who still today work closely together. Ackerman's Used Parts has grown over the years to birth several other small businesses and further on to develop Eight Acres Recycling. Ackerman's Used Parts and Cars will be celebrating 50 years in January 2021. His devotion to his businesses and family never failed. Until his last days he could be found at Ackerman's answering phones and giving orders — "giving others a hard time."

Bill was a member of the Prosperity Masonic Lodge No.115. He was a member of Hejaz Shriners and Newberry Shrine Club. He was also an active member of Grace Lutheran Church where he served on the Council for many years.

He is survived by Marcelle Boozer Ackerman, sons William Bissell Ackerman III "Billy" (Rhonda), Michael Andrew Ackerman (Kristi), loyal and devoted partner Wanda Wessinger and all of his adored grandchildren; Ashley Dianne Ackerman, Savannah Nichole Ackerman, Savannah Grace Renwick, Drew Shelton Proctor, Zachary Rhine Proctor, Allie Boozer Ackerman, William Chevis Ackerman, Brooklynn Paige Davenport and great-grandchild Brynlee Maree Hanna.

Funeral services were held at 9:30 a.m. Monday, August 10, 2020, at Grace Lutheran Church by the Rev. Michael Price. Burial with military honors followed at at Prosperity Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to Greenville Shriner's Hospital for Children, 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605 or Grace Lutheran Church, PO Box 188, Prosperity, SC 29127.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the nurses at Compassionate Care Hospice and to Virginia Gibson for caring for Bill over the last few months.

Bill in his own words would say to us today "now get back to work."

