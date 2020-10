Or Copy this URL to Share

WHITMIRE — William "Bill" Chick, 79, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, October 25,2020. A graveside memorial service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, October 30, 2020, at Saint Matthews AME Zion Church located at 499 Maybinton Road, Whitmire, S.C. Arrangements entrusted to Hunter Funeral Home.



