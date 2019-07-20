GREENVILLE — William Cary Cromer Sr., 85, passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019. Born in Newberry, S.C., he was the son to the late William Alston Cromer and Lois Johnson Cromer.

William served his country in the Army National Guard and was also a founding member of the Taylors Fire Department.

He is survived by his three children, Karen Altier (Bryan); William Cary Cromer Jr. (Maria); and Carrie Harmon (Doug); two brothers, Robert and Hoyt Cromer; one sister, Lois Ellen Counts; eight grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and many other family and friends.

William was preceded in death by one sister, Velma Tolbert.

A memorial service was held on Friday, July 19, 2019.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.livingwatersfh.com

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Attn: Office of Development, 2900 Rocky Point Drive Tampa, FL 33607, Pine Ridge Baptist Church, 6104 Whitmire Hwy. Whitmire, SC 29178 or to a church or .

Living Waters

Lyman