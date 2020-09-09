William Lindler

LITTLE MOUNTAIN — William Wofford "Bill" Lindler, 83, died Thursday, September 3, 2020, at the Agape Hospice House in Lexington.

Born on January 18, 1937, in Little Mountain, he was the son of the late Homer Pettus and Hettie Wofford Lindler. Mr. Lindler was a life long member of Mt. Tabor Lutheran Church, where he was a former member of the church council. He retired from Epting Construction Company. After retirement, he worked for Coogler Construction Company for a number of years. Mr. Lindler was a member of the Little Mountain Masonic Lodge 281 and was a Jamil Shriner. He was a past president of the Mid-Carolina Country Club and the Little Mountain Ruritan Club. He was a charter member of the Little Mountain Fire Department. He served in the South Carolina National Guard for 12 years.

He is survived by his wife of over 60 years, Barbara Shealy Lindler; sons, William W. Lindler Jr. and his wife Rhonda, of Little Mountain, and Randy Lindler and his wife Balinda, of Chapin; a sister, Anne McClamroch, of North Carolina; three grandchildren, Jonathan Lindler, Megan Lindler and Brett Lindler; step-grandchildren, Alex Cartee and Destiny Barnette.

A memorial service was held at 4:00 p.m. Sunday, September 6, 2020, at the McSwain-Evans Funeral Home Chapel by the Rev. Richard Johnston. The family would like to thank the Jennings Parker family, the Little Mountain Rescue Squad, and Compassionate Care Hospice for their love and care.

Memorials may be made to Mt. Tabor Lutheran Church, 816 Mt. Tabor Road, Little Mountain, 29075; Little Mountain Fire Dept. and Rescue Squad; or to Boy Scout Troop 61, PO Box 202, Little Mountain, 29075.

Honorary pallbearers were Jason Shealy, Jennings Parker, Travis Holley, Ranny Keys, James Lester, and the Alpha Sunday School Class.

