PROSPERITY — The celebration of life service for William Forrest "Bill" Slater, 78, of Chapin, S.C., will be held on Friday, November 27, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Prosperity, 115 Wessinger Drive, Prosperity, SC 29127, with Pastor Henry Funkhouser officiating. The family will receive friends from 1-2:00 p.m. at the church. Burial will follow with military honors at Bush River Memorial Gardens.

Bill was born in Savannah, Georgia, on October 20, 1942, to the late William Robert and Ethel Martz Slater. He passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020. Bill proudly served in the United States Navy and Reserves, retiring after over 39 years. He retired from SCE&G as a Nuclear Power Reactor Operator and Maintenance Supervisor. Bill went on to retire from Lexington/Richland School District Five where he drove a bus and worked in the warehouse. He was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Prosperity. There, Bill served as a deacon and in the Children's Ministries. Bill was a state constable and was selected as "Volunteer of the Year" in 2007 with the Department of Natural Resources serving as a Boater Safety and Hunter Education Instructor. Bill loved hunting, camping, and playing Pinochle.

Surviving are his loving wife of 57 years, Geraldine "Jerry" Arrowood, his two children, Candy Lee (Michael) and Cathy Dooley (Bubba), grandchildren, Victoria Davis, Caleigh Maxwell (Chris), Forrest White, and Grayson Barrett, great-grandchildren, Chloeann Catherine, Avaleigh Mae, Sylvia Justice, Robert Slater due to arrive in January, and a number of nieces and nephews.

His brother, Robert Wilbur, preceded him in death.

Memorials in Mr. Slater's honor may be directed to: First Baptist Church of Prosperity, 115 Wessinger Drive, Prosperity, SC 29172.

Temples Halloran Funeral Home.