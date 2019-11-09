ROME, N.Y. – William "Wayne" Suber, age 80 of Rome, passed away peacefully on October 30, 2019, with his loving family at his side.

He was born April 24, 1939, in Newberry, S.C., a son of the late William C. and Mildred Blanche Stone Suber. Wayne was united in marriage to the former Dale Myers on April 24, 1960, in Lycoming, N.Y.; a blessed marriage of over 59 years. He proudly served in the United States Air Force and Air Force Reserves, retiring as a Master Sergeant. He later worked as a supervisor in data processing for General Electric.

Wayne was a talented craftsman and built and remodeled several homes in New York and South Carolina. He enjoyed traveling with his wife and family and had a great affection for his beloved dog, "Missy."

Wayne is survived by his wife, Dale; two daughters and sons-in-law, Cheryl and Timothy Davis of Osceola and Shelly and Mark Duell of Westmoreland; a son and daughter-in-law, William "Wayne" II and Julie Suber of Westmoreland; a brother and sister-in-law Calvin and Sue Suber of Prosperity, S.C.; grandchildren, Jennifer and Michael, Timothy Jr. and Kristina, Tyler and Brandi, Gabrielle, William Wayne III and Joshua; and great grandchildren, Madison, Hannah, Jackson, Liam, KyLeigh, Timothy III and Harley Mae. He was predeceased by a sister, Shirley Suber Roach and a brother Kenneth Suber.

Funeral services were private.

Memorial contributions in Wayne's name may be made to Clearpath to Veterans, 1223 Salt Springs Road, Chittenango, NY 13037.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Barry Funeral Home, 807 W. Chestnut Street, Rome NY.

