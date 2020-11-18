POMARIA — Willie Mae Graham Lindler, 91, died November 11, 2020, at her residence.

Born on July 4, 1929, in Pomaria, she was a daughter of the late Marvin and Minnie Berley Graham. She retired from Shakespeare and was an active member of Capers Chapel United Methodist Church. She was affectionately know as "Honey" by her friends and family. She loved her family, and enjoyed spending time and playing with her great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband of 72 years, G. Robert Lindler; daughters, Janice Lake, of Newberry and Vickie (Ray) Repko, of Pomaria; a sister, Polly Sharpe, of Blythewood; grandchildren, Jason (Kiki) Black, Edwin (Regina) Lake, Ben Lake, and Christina (Jeff) Lamb; great-grandchildren, Madelyn, Mattison, and Manning Lake and Caleb, Conner, Collin, and Corbin Black. She was predeceased by a son-in-law, Kenneth Lake; brothers, Hubert Graham, Raymond Graham, Virgil Graham, and Cecil Graham; and by a sister, Geneve Morse.

A graveside service was held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020, in Newberry Memorial Gardens by the Rev. Cameron Levi. Memorials may be made to Capers Chapel United Methodist Church, c/o Penny Hamby, 12550 Broad River Road, Little Mountain, SC 29075.

Active pallbearers were Jason Black, Edwin Lake, Ben Lake, Mattison Lake, Caleb Black, Conner Black, and Josh Graham.

