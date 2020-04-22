JOANNA — Mrs. Willie Gilliland Longshore, 90, formerly of 210 Sumter Street in Joanna, S.C., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Summit Place of Daniel Island, S.C. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Frank Milton Longshore, and her two sisters, Eva G. Pulley and Ruby G. Smith.

Mrs. Longshore was born on May 25, 1929, in Greenville County, S.C., to the late O. J. and Audie Mae Gilliland. She was employed by Joanna Mills for seventeen years. Afterwards, she owned and operated her own beauty shop in Joanna, S.C., for over forty years. She and Frank were longtime active members of Hopewell United Methodist Church in Clinton, S.C. She had a strong love for the Lord and always put others first. Over the years, she touched the lives of many people through her kindness and generosity.

She is survived by her daughter, Sandra L. Durham of Charleston, S.C., and daughter and son-in-law, Gloria and John Holland Hunter III of Rock Hill, S.C.; two grandchildren, Anna Hunter and Catherine Liebler (Kyle), and one great granddaughter, Hannah.

The family would like to thank the staff and administration at Summit Place of Daniel Island and Crescent Hospice for their compassionate care.

Burial will take place at Pinelawn Memory Garden. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hopewell United Methodist Church (Attention: Cheryl Ettinger, 3028 Hopewell Church Road, Kinards, SC 29355), Summit Place of Daniel Island (Attention: Amy Kovach, 320 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island, SC 29492), or to Crescent Hospice (4401 Belle Oaks Drive, Suite 105, North Charleston, SC 29405).

Gray Funeral Home in Clinton, S.C., is serving the Longshore family. Online condolences may be made at www.grayfuneralhome.com.