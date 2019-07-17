PROSPERITY — Wyman Edward Dominick, 91, widower of Annie Lucille Amick Dominick, died Monday, July 15, 2019, at Springfield Place.

Born on September 15, 1927, in Prosperity, he was a son of the late Eddie Cleveland and Christina Mills Dominick. He was retired from Kendall Company – Oakland Plant. Mr. Dominick was a member of Zion United Methodist Church where he was a member of the Gathering Sunday School Class and the Young at Heart and was a former Sunday School Superintendent, Church Councilman and Treasurer.

He is survived by a son, Grady (Theresa) Dominick of Prosperity; a daughter, Patricia Ann (John) Theilen of Irmo; grandchildren, Robert Dominick, Michelle Christian, Bruce Honeycutt and Amanda Boozer and great-grandchildren, Ryan Dominick, Chase Dominick, Pressley Honeycutt and Sophia Boozer. Mr. Dominick was predeceased by his siblings, Pearl Bowers, Bertha Mae Dennis, Evelyn Kyzer, Betty Dill, Raymond Dominick, Claude Dominick, E.C. Dominick Jr., Otis Dominick, Roy Dominick and Lewis Dominick.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Zion United Methodist Church by the Rev. R. T. Bowling. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service in the church family life center. Memorials may be made to the Zion United Methodist Church Improvement Fund or Cemetery Fund, 80 Zion Circle, Prosperity, SC 29127.

Active pallbearers will be Bruce Honeycutt, Robert Dominick, Kent Dominick, Jeff Bartley, Eddie Wayne Norris and Wayde Dominick.

Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. John Thompson and members of the Zion UMC Gathering Class.

