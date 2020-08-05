Yvonne Farmer

NEWBERRY — Yvonne H. Farmer, 84, widow of the love of her life, James A. "Jimmy" Farmer, passed away at her home on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.

Born on June 7, 1936, in Whitmire, she was the daughter of the late Clifford and Louise Campbell Horton. She was raised in the Bush River community, and a 1954 graduate of Bush River High School, where she was crowned Miss Bush River. She lived to raise her five children. She worked at several places during her lifetime with the last being Walmart of Laurens, which she retired. Ms. Farmer was a devoted member of the College Street Baptist Church. She loved to square dance, taking care of many loved cats, and was known for her beautiful blue eyes.

She is survived by a daughter Donna Kay (Marty) White; a son, James R. (Jennifer) Moates, both of Newberry; sisters-in-law, Debra (Steve) Bishop of Clinton, and Bonnie Farmer of Greenville; ten grandchildren, Jeremy White, Cayse Dowd, Stacy Moates, Heather Hester, Brittany Aga, Chris Hazel, Michael Moates, Melissa Moates, Amanda Moates, and Timmy Wise; twelve great-grandchildren, who knew her best by GiGi. In her later years of life, she enjoyed taking care of her babies, Trey and Cooper Dowd.

She is predeceased by her late sons George C. Moates, Johnny R. Moates, Wayne A. Moates, and her brother Tracy Horton.

A graveside service was held at Bush River Baptist Church cemetery on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.

The family would like to express with greatness and appreciation to Yvonne's care to Cynthia Grant, Kendrall Taylor, Pastor Ken Charles, Pastor Chad Ashby, and MSA Home Health & Hospice for the love, care, and words of devotion of Yvonne during her time of need.

Family asks for memorials to be made in her memory to College Street Baptist Church, 3240 College Street; Newberry, S.C. 29108, or MSA Home Health & Hospice, 2228 Harrington Street; Newberry, S.C. 29108.

