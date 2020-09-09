Zebbie Goudelock

NEWBERRY — Mr. Zebbie Dee Goudelock, of Newberry, South Carolina, the son of the late Thomas R. Goudelock Sr. and the late Annie L. Gallman Goudelock, was born March 21, 1952, and raised in Newberry County where he attended Newberry County's public schools. He furthered his education at Friendship Junior College, Rock Hill, S.C., Newberry College, Newberry, S.C., and Gupton-Jones School of Mortuary Science, Atlanta, Georgia. In 1973, prior to earning his Mortuary Science Degree, Zebbie began assisting the staff at T.A. Williams Funeral Home, now Wilson Funeral Home, where he later became manager and director. He was a member of the South Carolina Morticians Association and the National Funeral Directors Association.

Zeb was a pillar of Newberry and will be greatly missed as a comprehensible, visionary, and proactive member of the Newberry City Council where he served for 30 years, beginning in 1990 until his untimely death. He represented District Three and served as Mayor ProTem for many years. He was also a graduate of the Municipal Elected Officials Institute of Government. His favorite aspect of Newberry, he said, was living in a community with a "community first" atmosphere and friendly personalities.

Mayor Foster Senn described Mr. Goudelock as, "One of the finest, warm-hearted, and nicest persons he has ever known. He was a trailblazer as one of the first two African-Americans on Newberry City Council. He distinguished himself as a leader and a public servant which led to many major improvements in Newberry over the last three decades."

Councilman Goudelock loved his hometown and its people. He leaves a great legacy of accomplishments and kindness. City officials described Mr. Goudelock as a community advocate whose positive presence and steady leadership saw Newberry through much growth and success.

Zeb's commitment to provide service to help his constituents live a better quality of life extends to serving on the Clinton-Newberry Natural Gas Authority Board, GLEAMNS Human Resource Commission, Inc., Central Midlands Council of Governments, The Upper Savannah Council of Governments and formerly served as chairman of the Selective Service Board representing District Three, and Werts Cemetery Committee.

His diligent service garnered him numerous awards to include the Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. African American Male Image Award, Professional of the Year by the South Carolina Morticians Association, Inc. for Congressional District Three. Zeb was a faithful, dedicated, hardworking member of St. Matthew Baptist Church, in Newberry, S.C., where he served as chairman of the Deacon Board, treasurer, past superintendent of the Sunday School, and member of the male chorus. One of Mr. Goudelock's favorite songs is, "On Jordan's Stormy Banks,"…On Jordan's stormy banks I stand, and cast a wishful eye, to Canaan's fair and happy land, where my possessions lie…

He was predeceased in death by two brothers, Augustus O. Goudelock and Thomas R. Goudelock Jr., and one sister, Marlene Goudelock.

Zeb, who is bound for the promised land, leaves to celebrate his life with precious and loving memories are his loving wife of 42 years, Alvena Mitchell Goudelock, eight brothers; James William Goudelock of West Palm Beach, Florida; Charles E. Goudelock (Eva) of Richmond, Virginia; Cal Goudelock of Rock Hill, S.C.; Albert Ray Goudelock of Madison, Georgia; Harold Goudelock, Curtis Goudelock, Michael Goudelock, Anthony Bernard Goudelock, all of Newberry, South Carolina, six sisters, Rev. Annie Reeder (James), Janet G. Glenn, Margaret G. Suber (Larry), Miriam G. Werts (James) of Newberry, S.C.; Darlene G. Jones (Maurice) of Columbia, S.C.; and Cheryl Goudelock-Hare of Charlotte, N.C. In addition, he leaves two aunts, Dorothy Henderson Brown of Columbia, S.C. and Patricia Henderson Caldwell of Newberry, S.C.; a Sister-in-Law Barbara Gallman Mitchell of Columbia, S.C., and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made in memory of Zebbie Dee Goudelock to UNICEF USA to help fight the Coronavirus. All donations are 100% tax-deductible at unicefusa.org.

This will be a private service due to the COVID-19 health emergency. The visitation and service will be live streamed on zoom links available at wilsonfuneralhomeofnewberry.com.

Visitation: Wednesday, September 9, 2020, St. Matthew Baptist Church 61 Boundary Street, Newberry, 3:00-7:00 p.m.

Service: Thursday, September 10, 2020, Clara D. Wertz Activity Center 3:00 p.m.