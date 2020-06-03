Ada Bonola
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ada's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ada Bonola, 93, of New Britain, CT widow of the late Peter J. Bonola passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Apple Rehab in Plainville. Ada was born in New Britain, CT and was the daughter of the late Armand and Josephine (Conti) Batelli. She was a New Britain resident for ninety-three years. Ada was a member of St. Ann's Church and was an active member she helped in bingo at St Ann's. She was always a part of the Italian festival every year. Ada took great pleasure in cooking and crocheting and spending time with her family. She loved being a grandmother and spending time with her amazing great grandchildren who always brought a smile to her face.
Ada is survived by her only son Dennis Bonola of California, her two daughters Marcia Pawloski and Martha Bonola both of New Britain, CT, her five grandchildren: Daniel Eshoo and his wife Yetsenia, David Pawloski, Amy Bonola, Krisy Ciesielski, Katie Ciesielski and her eight great grandchildren whom she loved so much.
A graveside service will be held Friday, June 5, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Fairview Cemetery, 120 Smalley St., New Britain, CT. There are no calling hours. The Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave., New Britain, CT has charge of arrangements. To extend condolences to the Bonola family or to share a memory of Ada, please visit SHAKERFUNERALHOME.COM

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Britain Herald on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Fairview Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, L.L.C.
764 Farmington Avenue
New Britain, CT 06053
(860) 229-9006
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved