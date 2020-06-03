Ada Bonola, 93, of New Britain, CT widow of the late Peter J. Bonola passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Apple Rehab in Plainville. Ada was born in New Britain, CT and was the daughter of the late Armand and Josephine (Conti) Batelli. She was a New Britain resident for ninety-three years. Ada was a member of St. Ann's Church and was an active member she helped in bingo at St Ann's. She was always a part of the Italian festival every year. Ada took great pleasure in cooking and crocheting and spending time with her family. She loved being a grandmother and spending time with her amazing great grandchildren who always brought a smile to her face.
Ada is survived by her only son Dennis Bonola of California, her two daughters Marcia Pawloski and Martha Bonola both of New Britain, CT, her five grandchildren: Daniel Eshoo and his wife Yetsenia, David Pawloski, Amy Bonola, Krisy Ciesielski, Katie Ciesielski and her eight great grandchildren whom she loved so much.
A graveside service will be held Friday, June 5, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Fairview Cemetery, 120 Smalley St., New Britain, CT. There are no calling hours. The Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave., New Britain, CT has charge of arrangements. To extend condolences to the Bonola family or to share a memory of Ada, please visit SHAKERFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in The New Britain Herald on Jun. 3, 2020.