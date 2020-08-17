Adele S. (St. Pierre) Martin, wife of the late James A. Martin, Jr. died Saturday (Aug. 15, 2020) at Autumn Lake Healthcare. Born in Hartford, the daughter of the late Philip St. Pierre and Aurore (Lambert) St. Pierre Cote, she lived most of her life in New Britain and Berlin. She was a short order cook and baker employed by various companies including the Veteran's Hospital in Newington, Walgreens and most recently worked at Dattco Bus as a bus monitor for special needs children. Along with her husband, Jim, she was involved with many church projects and sang in the church choirs. Adele is survived by five children James Martin, Eileen and her husband Grant McStay, Timothy Martin, Theresa Roberts and Philip Martin; seven grandchildren Meric, Matthew, Jordan, Ian, Olivia, Jennifer, Rebecca , three great grandchildren Anneke, Riley and Richard and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings Sr. Lucia St. Pierre, Raymond St. Pierre, Bertha Kowalewski and Sr. Yvonne St. Pierre, and Joseph St. Pierre and her son-in-law Owen Roberts and daughter-in-law Ella Martin. Funeral services will be held Wednesday (Aug. 19, 2020) with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM at St. Joachim Parish (St. Ann's Church) North St. New Britain. She will be laid to rest with her husband at 12:00 Noon in the State Veteran's Cemetery, 317 Bow Lane, Middletown. Visitation will be Wednesday from 8:30 to 9:30 AM at the Farrell Funeral Home 110 Franklin Sq. New Britain. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of the donor's choice
. The Martin family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Autumn Lake for the care they gave their mother. To send a condolence, please visit www.FarrellFuneralHome.com