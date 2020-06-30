Our beloved mother, Agatha M. Cetola, loving wife of the late Angelo J. Cetola, went home to the Lord on Sunday, June 28, 2020. She was born in Hartford and raised in Hartford and New Britain. Agatha was a Newington resident for over 60 years. A proud mother, she raised five children as a single parent. She leaves behind Agatha and Wayne Tilford, of Newington, William and Kathleen Schroeder, of Guilford, VT, Robert Bachand, of Bristol, John and Jola Bachand, of Newington, and Amy and Curtis White, of Marathon, NY. Also her beloved grandchildren William Hueller and Agatha M. Hueller, of Newington, William and Katherine Schroeder of VT, Joseph, Jennifer and James Bachand of Newington, Alycia and Anna White of Montana, and Hunter White of Marathon, NY; her sisters Constance Welch and Mary Lou Manners, and many nieces and nephews and all who knew and loved her. Agatha also leaves her great-grandchildren Agatha K. Hueller and Elijah Hueller, of Newington, and special caregivers Nancy Velarde, Lynne Mathena and Maureen Scanlon whose love and compassion will forever be cherished. Special thanks to the visiting nurses from HHC hospice care. Agatha was predeceased by her parents and brother, Paul. Her loving times were her famous pasta fagioli dinners that her family always requested. Her many trips to Italy and living in Sebastian, Florida with her beloved Angelo were her happiest times. We know Agatha will be dancing with the Angels and Angelo for all eternity.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place at Holy Spirit Church on Thursday at 1:00 p.m., she will be laid to rest with her beloved Angelo in West Meadow cemetery in Newington. Duksa Family Funeral Homes has care of the arrangements. To share a memory with her family, please visit us at www.duksa.net.
Published in The New Britain Herald on Jun. 30, 2020.