Agnes H. Salak, 96, widow of Nestor Salak of New Britain, CT passed away peacefully on June 1, 2020 at Monsignor Bojnowski Manor. Agnes was born January 27, 1924 in New Britain to the late Frank and Helen (Marcinak) Karno. She graduated New Britain Senior High School and work in local industry. She is predeceased by her sister, Barbara M. Karno and her brothers, Philip F. and Edward Karno. A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, June 4th at 10am at St. Mary Cemetery located at 1141 Stanley Street, New Britain, Connecticut. To leave and online condolence for the family, please visit www.newbritainsagarino.com.
Published in The New Britain Herald on Jun. 2, 2020.