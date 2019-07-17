On the morning of July 13, 2019, Agnes Jeanne Brett of New Britain, passed into eternal peace at the age of 87. Born in Hartford, she was the daughter of the late John Joseph Brett and Helen Madeline Baker. She attended the Immaculate Conception School and Hartford High School, and began working for Pratt & Whitney and John Dempsey Hospital and went on to work at the University of Hartford for many years.

She was predeceased by two sons, Bryan and John, and is survived by her son, Russell, daughters, Kathryn, and Leah, seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She was a longtime member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in New Britain.

A funeral service will be held on, Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road, South Windsor, Conn. Her family will receive friends prior to the service from 10-11 a.m. Burial of Agnes and her son, John, will follow in Wapping Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Agnes's memory can be made to Essential2Life at www.e2lonline.com. Please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online condolences. Published in New Britain Herald from July 17 to July 20, 2019