Agnieszka Dolega-Moryl, 39, of Kensington, died on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. She was the loving daughter of Wlodzimierz and Malgorzata Dolega and dedicated mother of Jakub and Ania Moryl. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Wednesday, Feb. 26, from 5-7:00 p.m. at the Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt St., New Britain. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, Feb. 27, at 9:30 a.m. directly at Sacred Heart Church, New Britain. She will be laid to rest in Sacred Heart Cemetery, New Britain. For a complete obituary or to send a message of sympathy with her family, visit www.duksa.net.
Published in New Britain Herald from Feb. 23 to Feb. 26, 2020