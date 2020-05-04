Home

Agnieszka (Swietek) Noga


1931 - 2020
Agnieszka (Swietek) Noga Obituary
Agnieszka (Swietek) Noga, 88, of New Britain, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. She was born in Kozlow, woj. Malopolskie Poland on October 19, 1931 to the late Jan and Maria (Baran) Swietek. She immigrated to the U.S. with her husband, the late Jozef Noga in 1990 and settled in New Britain. Agnieszka is survived by her daughters, Lidia Przybytek and husband John and Dorota Kaczmarczyk and husband Adam; her six adored grandchildren; six cherished great-grandchildren and her daughter-in-law, Marta Noga. In addition to her husband, Agnieszka was predeceased by her son, Waldemar Noga. Her funeral will be celebrated in Poland and she will be laid to rest beside her husband in the Parish Cemetery in Borusowa, Poland. The Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt St., New Britain are in care of arrangements. To share a message of sympathy with her family, visit www.duksa.net
Published in New Britain Herald from May 4 to May 7, 2020
