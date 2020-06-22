Albert A. Ayala, 63, of New Britain, died Friday, June 19, 2020, at home. Born in New Britain, the son of the late Teodoro and Ana (Lara) Ayala, he was a lifelong resident. A graduate of St. Mary School and New Britain High School, he was employed by Dattco Bus Co. for many years.
Albert is survived by his daughter Edma ; two brothers and two sisters, Edwin and his wife Maria Ayala, Daisy Lamour, Hector Ayala, Lisa and her husband Laderyl Walker and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday (June 24, 2020) 9:00 AM from the Farrell Funeral Home 110 Franklin Sq. New Britain, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM at St Joachim Parish (St. Mary Church) 544 Main St. New Britain. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery New Britain. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association (New England) 260 Cochituate Road #200 Framingham, MA 01701, or the American Heart Association 5 Broodside Drive Wallingford, CT 06492. To send a condolence, please visit www.FarrellFuneralHome.com.
Albert is survived by his daughter Edma ; two brothers and two sisters, Edwin and his wife Maria Ayala, Daisy Lamour, Hector Ayala, Lisa and her husband Laderyl Walker and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday (June 24, 2020) 9:00 AM from the Farrell Funeral Home 110 Franklin Sq. New Britain, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM at St Joachim Parish (St. Mary Church) 544 Main St. New Britain. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery New Britain. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association (New England) 260 Cochituate Road #200 Framingham, MA 01701, or the American Heart Association 5 Broodside Drive Wallingford, CT 06492. To send a condolence, please visit www.FarrellFuneralHome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Britain Herald from Jun. 22 to Jun. 25, 2020.