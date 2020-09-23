Albert Louis Magnoli, Sr., of Newington, died peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at the age of 92. He was the loving husband of Lorraine (Bonati) Magnoli. Born on December 22, 1927, he was the son of beloved parents Luigi and Domenica (Rapponotti) Magnoli. He now joins his parents, his precious daughter Sharon who died tragically in 1977 at the age of 22, sister Angeline and her husband Tony Bartomioli, sister Lena and her husband Frank Wicz, brother William and his wife Gemma, brother Frank and his wife Ida, and his brother John.
Albert retired from E.J. Davis Company after 26 years of service. He was a founder of the Church of the Holy Spirit and active in many fundraising projects. Albert was also active in Newington Midget Football and received the Newington Jaycee Distinguished Citizen Award. Magnoli was an All-State back and leading rusher and scorer for the 1945 state championship football team at New Britain High School. He was a U. S. Marine Corp veteran and a graduate of Trinity College. During his four years of football, he became known as "Trinity's Galloping Ghost", a tribute to his elusive running talents. In 1997, Albert was inducted into the New Britain Sports Hall of Fame.
The following thoughts were written by Albert himself:
"Although I am proud of my professional, civic, and athletic accomplishments, I would like to be remembered as a loving and devoted husband to my wife Lorraine, the love of my life, to whom I was married for 71 years; and as a loving and devoted father to my six children and their spouses who continually make me look good as a parent: Albert, Jr. of Los Angeles, Sharon, Linda and her husband Robert Germain of Berlin; Carol and her husband John Lawlor of Westford, MA; Thomas and his wife Anna of Clinton; Janet and her husband John Bergstrom of Burlington; and to my 13 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
If I only knew beforehand what joy my grandchildren and great grandchildren would bring to my life, I would have had them first: Lindsay (Germain), her husband Dean Revoir, and their two children Brody and Ella; Jenna (Germain), her husband Dan Trudeau, and their two children Trey and Tyra; Kimberly (Germain), her husband Tony Giordano, and their two children Kyla and Luca; Michael, Jaclyn and Megan Lawlor; Thomas "TJ" Magnoli, Kayla Magnoli, her partner Steve Foster and their son Chase, and Leah Magnoli; Bobbi, Mackenzie, Joshua and Jacob Bergstrom." He also leaves his sister-in-law Marilyn Magnoli, youngest brother Louis and his wife Janice, and many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to call on Friday, September 25, 2020, from 4:00 p.m to 7:00 p.m. at Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington. Face coverings are required and social distancing and capacity limitations will be enforced. A private mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated and Albert will be buried privately next to his daughter Sharon in West Meadow Cemetery, Newington. To share a memory, please visit us at www.duksa.net.