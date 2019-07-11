Alexander P. Mancini, 88, of Southington, formerly of Bristol, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 8, 2019, at Southington Care Center. He was the beloved husband of the late Sheila (Vargo) Mancini. Al was born Nov. 6, 1930, in Bristol, a son of the late Joseph and Lucy (Salvatore) Mancini. He attended Plainville High School and continued his education, becoming a tool and die maker, working at New Departure in Bristol, retiring in 1994, after many years of employment. Al was a proud U.S. Army Veteran during the Korean War era serving from 1950 until 1952 when he was honorably discharged. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and was an amateur coin collector. Al loved to travel, fish, enjoyed playing cards and dancing with his wife Sheila, but mostly he loved spending time with his family, especially sharing meals.

Al leaves his daughter, Karen DeAngelo and her husband, David, his son, Mark Mancini and his wife, Laurel, his sister, Rose Ciccio, and brother-in-law, Joseph, his granddaughters, Kristen DeAngelo and her partner, Kyle Bolduc, Nicole Gallo and her husband, Steve, Marissa, and Kaitlin Mancini, his great-grandson, Giovanni Gallo; several nieces and nephews, and his granddog, Ava.

The Mancini and DeAngelo families would like to thank all the staff at Southington Care Center for providing loving care and support over the past several years. Honoring the wishes of the family his life will be celebrated privately. The Bailey Funeral Home in Plainville has care of arrangements. For additional information or to leave expressions of sympathy, please visit Al's tribute page at www.bailey-funeralhome.com. Published in New Britain Herald from July 11 to July 14, 2019