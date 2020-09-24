Alfred DeSimone,93, a lifelong New Britain resident, passed away peacefully at home, Monday, September 21, 2020.
A Proud US Army World War ll veteran, "Freddy" was employed by the Keeney Mfg Co, Newington, CT.. for 46 years. He loved animals from skunks to feral cats to his beloved dachshunds. He was an avid gardener known for his tomatoes & tomato deliveries to friends & family every summer. Always had a story to tell and a cold beer to share. Freddy was revered by everyone who knew him.
The son of the late Nicholas DeSimone Sr & Lena (D'Amico) DeSimone, he was predeceased by his wife, Mary (Curtis) DeSimone, his sister, Mary (DeSimone) Curtis,2 brothers, Lawrence DeSimone Sr & Nicholas DeSimone Jr (MIA/presumed KIA Korean War 1953) and a nephew, Robert N. Curtis.
He leaves his daughters, Lana Ogrodnik (Greg Sr) of Waterbury & Linda Beder (Alan) of Westlake, OH, his grandchildren, Gregory Ogrodnik Jr. (companion Carissa Cost), Sharyn Lavoie (fiance Brandon Garcia), all of Waterbury, Michael (Lucy) Beder of Kent,OH & Sarah (Joseph) Johnson of Seattle, WA and his beloved great grandchildren Jordyn & Brooklyn Lavoie, Ella Johnson ,Olive and Sonny Beder as well as many nieces & nephews. He also leaves his cherished cat, Grey.
The family would like to extend a most heartfelt thanks to his caregiver of many years, Lydia Martinez Garcia. Sincere appreciation to Nephews Kevin DeSimone, Ludger Bedard, Charles Eisenhofer, niece Sandra Murphy and Marco Garcia for always being there.
Calling hours will be .Friday, September 25 , 11 am at New Britain Memorial Funeral Home, 444 Farmington Ave. New Britain..
Funeral services with military honors will follow at 12:30pm with burial in Fairview Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American . Degeneration Foundation https://www.macular.org/how-donate
or the Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Rd., Newington, CT. 06111 or cthumane.org
For online condolences, please visit www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/new-britain-ct