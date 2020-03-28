|
Alice Brousseau, 79, of Plainville passed away unexpectedly on March 26, 2020 at the Hospital of Central CT New Britain General Campus. She was the beloved wife of Clement Brousseau, of Plainville, and the devoted mother to Lynn Brousseau, of Plainville and Scott Brousseau and his wife, Karen, of Oceanside, CA.
Alice leaves behind many nieces, nephews, extended family members and dear friends. She was predeceased by her sister, Marie Galipeau. She had a big heart and never spoke any unkind words to anyone. She was a caregiver for many years and everyone raved about her famous lasagna.
Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Alice's memory can be made to the Plainville Community Food Pantry, 54 S. Canal Street, Plainville, CT 06062. For more information or to leave expressions of sympathy online, please visit www.Bailey-FuneralHome.com.
Published in New Britain Herald on Mar. 28, 2020