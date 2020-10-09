1/1
Alice Catucci-Ward
Alice (Herbert) Catucci-Ward, 83, of Cromwell, widow of Francesco Catucci and Wallace Ward, passed away Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at Middlesex Hospital in Middletown.
Born in New Britain, Alice was an Arizona resident for 20 years, and lived in New Hampshire, where she was a partner in Montaup Cabins, until moving to Cromwell in 2016.
A graduate of New Britain High School, Class of 1955, she was employed at the Stanley Works; Mediplex of Newington and the CT Eye Bank until her retirement in 1996.
Alice was a member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church in New Britain; The Rebekah's; and was a former Cub Scout Den Mother.
Surviving are four sons, Carl Catucci and his wife Anne Marie of Manchester; Wayne Catucci and his wife Concetta of Southington; Kim Catucci of North Woodstock, NH; and Gary Catucci of New Britain; A sister-in-law, Deda Houlihan of Cromwell; seven grandchildren, Eric Catucci, Jamie Carey and her husband Michael, Jeremy Catucci, Stacy Catucci, Christina Hadlock and her husband Dan, Wayne Jr. and his wife Elisa, and Robert Catucci; and 9 great-grandchildren, Brianna, Mariah, Camden, Adrianna, Sabrina, Asa, Harrison, Dean and Ella; many nieces and nephews. Alice was predeceased by three brothers, John, Stewart and Ralph Houlihan; and two sisters, Ruth Rickard and Doris Litke.
Calling hours are Monday 5 to 8 PM at Carlson Funeral Home, 45 Franklin Square, New Britain. During the calling hours, a funeral service will be held at 6:45 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be private in Fairview Cemetery, New Britain. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Office of the Secretary, CT Eye Bank and Visual Research Foundation Inc., 87 Percival Ave, Kensington, CT 06037-2067.
Share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com

Published in The New Britain Herald from Oct. 9 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Calling hours
05:00 - 08:00 PM
A.W. Carlson Funeral Home
OCT
12
Funeral service
06:45 PM
A.W. Carlson Funeral Home
October 9, 2020
Our sincere sympathies for your loss.
A.W. Carlson Funeral Home
