Alice Marie (Valone) Morley, 92, of New Britain, born December 1, 1927, wife of the late Frederick L. Morley, passed away peacefully at MidState Medical Center in Meriden on Friday, February 14, 2020. Alice was daughter of the late Walter and Hazel Valone. Alice loved to do crafts for her family. She was a devoted Yankee fan and UConn Husky Women's Basketball fan. She also enjoyed spending time at the New Britain Senior Center.
Alice is survived by her daughter, Sandra Bernabucci and her husband William of Bristol; her grandsons, William Bernabucci Jr. and his wife Lori, Scott Bernabucci and his fiancee Roxanne Saunders; She is also survived by a son, Frederick W. Morley and his wife Linda of Colchester; and a granddaughter, Cindy Corcoran; her grandsons, Frederick S. Morley and his wife Heather, Benjamin Morley and his wife Jessica; several great-grandchildren; sisters, Diane Durbin and her husband Oscar, Alberta Drake; a brother, Henry Valone; several nieces and nephews. Alice is predeceased by her sister, Hazel (Valone) Cater and a brother, James Valone.
Funeral services and burial for Alice will be private. There are no calling hours. Carlson Funeral Home, New Britain, is assisting the family with arrangements. Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com.
