Alphonso Post Jr. 65, of New Britain, CT, died Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at the Hospital of Central CT @ New Britain General. Alphonso was born on May 23, 1954, and was the son of the late Alphonso Sr. and Velma (Lee) Post. He loved cooking, playing pool and singing. Alphonso moved to New Britain, CT, in 1963 at nine years of age. He served his country honorably in the United States Army.
Alphonso is survived by his longtime companion, Addie Keith of New Britain, CT; his daughter: Bonita Brooks of Waterbury, CT; his son: Marcellus Clemonts of Greenville, NC; his five grandchildren, Jhourdan Whistnant, Jhakiyas Yeldell, Shakarrie Minnis, Marcellus Clemonts Jr. and Za' Kwan Clemonts; his two great-grandchildren Rylan Minnis and Aries Whistnant. Alphonso was predeceased by his three brothers, Thurman Lee, Edward Lee and John Post.
Homegoing Celebration for Alphonso will be held Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at 10 a.m. from the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave., New Britain, CT, with the Rev. Hugh Brooks, Pastor, presiding. Burial with full military honors rendered by the United States Army will be in the State Veterans Cemetery, 317 Bow La., Middletown, CT. The American flag will be presented to Alphonso's daughter, Bonita Brooks. Relatives and friends may call at the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Directions to funeral home - I-84 east or west, exit 37 (Fienemann Rd.) right off exit - one mile down on right. Service of Comfort and Compassion provided by the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home. To extend condolences to the Post family or to share a memory of Alphonso, please visit SHAKERFUNERAL-HOME.COM.
Published in New Britain Herald from Jan. 26 to Jan. 29, 2020