Amanda (Michaud) Dumais, 89, of Plainville, passed away on August 12, 2020 at The Hospital of Central Connecticut. She was born on July 13, 1931 in Fort Kent, ME; the daughter of the late Fabien and Isabelle (Theriault) Michaud.
She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Romeo (Pete) Dumais. As well as her son-in-law, Allen Godin; her grandchildren, Jennifer Vitone and husband, Steve, of Oakville, and Justin Godin and wife, Leny of Rocky Hill; her great-grandchildren, Anthony, Sofia and Asia. She was predeceased by her beloved daughter, Brenda Godin.
She worked 31 years at Emhart in Berlin. After she retired in 1993, she enjoyed reading, spending time with her family, going for rides and eating out with her husband.
Amanda's family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Jerome Home who took great care of her.
Visitation will be held on Monday, August 17, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Bailey Funeral Home, 48 Broad Street, Plainville. A prayer service in celebration of Amanda's life will be held at 6:45 p.m. at the funeral home. Family and friends attending are required to wear facial coverings and are expected to follow all guidelines from the CDC. Burial in Saint Joseph Cemetery, Plainville, will be held privately at the convenience of the family. For more information or to leave online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.BAILEY-FUNERALHOME.com.